Here is the Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation to start off the season.

Maxx Crosby reveals which NFL franchise he would want to play for.

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard has hilarious wardrobe malfunction during win over Mississippi State.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions NFL Draft: Lions land Laiatu Latu in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Lions Notes

The Detroit Lions NFL Draft should be exciting

The Detroit Lions have shown a clear intent to strengthen their defensive line in the upcoming NFL season by adding two significant players in free agency. However, CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards suggests that the Lions are not done yet, as he projects them to target UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Why it Matters

With the Lions holding the No. 29 overall pick, Edwards believes that securing Latu at this stage would be a major coup, given his impressive credentials and potential to complement existing talents like Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal.

“Laiatu Latu would be a steal at this stage of the first round. He is a great complement to Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal in that defense. The defensive line has now added D.J. Reader and Latu this offseason.”

Detroit Lions NFL Draft,laiatu latu

Summarizing the Draft Prospect

The Lions have already made notable additions to their defensive line by signing D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport. Nonetheless, the prospect of adding Laiatu Latu, the 2023 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, is particularly enticing. Latu’s remarkable performance in the previous season, including 13 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss underscores his ability to make a significant impact.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are projected to draft UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu at No. 29 overall.
  2. Latu’s addition would complement the Lions’ recent defensive signings, including D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport.
  3. Latu’s impressive college performance and high draft rankings make him a potential steal for the Lions.

The Bottom Line – A Draft Day Decision to Watch

As the 2024 NFL draft approaches, all eyes will be on the Detroit Lions and their potential selection of Laiatu Latu. If the projections hold true, Latu’s addition could prove to be a masterstroke, further solidifying the Lions’ defense and positioning them as a team to watch in the upcoming season.

Frustration building: Find out why Alex DeBrincat admits that he's gripping the stick a bit tightly amidst Detroit's losing woes.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

