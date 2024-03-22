Detroit Lions NFL Draft: Lions land Laiatu Latu in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions NFL Draft should be exciting

The Detroit Lions have shown a clear intent to strengthen their defensive line in the upcoming NFL season by adding two significant players in free agency. However, CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards suggests that the Lions are not done yet, as he projects them to target UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Why it Matters

With the Lions holding the No. 29 overall pick, Edwards believes that securing Latu at this stage would be a major coup, given his impressive credentials and potential to complement existing talents like Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal.

“Laiatu Latu would be a steal at this stage of the first round. He is a great complement to Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal in that defense. The defensive line has now added D.J. Reader and Latu this offseason.”

Summarizing the Draft Prospect

The Lions have already made notable additions to their defensive line by signing D.J. Reader and Marcus Davenport. Nonetheless, the prospect of adding Laiatu Latu, the 2023 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, is particularly enticing. Latu’s remarkable performance in the previous season, including 13 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss underscores his ability to make a significant impact.

The Bottom Line – A Draft Day Decision to Watch

As the 2024 NFL draft approaches, all eyes will be on the Detroit Lions and their potential selection of Laiatu Latu. If the projections hold true, Latu’s addition could prove to be a masterstroke, further solidifying the Lions’ defense and positioning them as a team to watch in the upcoming season.