Detroit Lions 3 Biggest Needs For 2024

As the dust settles on Super Bowl LVIII, with the Kansas City Chiefs clinching their second-straight championship in a thrilling overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers, our Detroit Lions are left to reflect on what might have been. Our Lions, despite a valiant effort, fell just short in the NFC Championship Game, suffering a heartbreaking loss to the 49ers. Now, the focus shifts towards the 2024 season, with hopes of not just reaching the Super Bowl but securing the franchise's first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

1) Cornerback

The most apparent void in the Lions' roster is the need for an elite No. 1 cornerback. While Cam Sutton has shown commendable effort, his performance in 2023 highlighted his struggles against top-tier wide receivers. While Sutton could serve as a formidable No. 2 CB, the Lions' secondary desperately needs a true No. 1 cornerback to elevate the defense. Addressing this gap through free agency or the draft is imperative for the Lions to strengthen their pass defense and contend with the league's best aerial attacks.

2) EDGE Rusher

Aidan Hutchinson‘s stellar performance in his second season underscored his value to the Lions' defense. However, for the unit to increase its sack production and overall effectiveness, Hutchinson needs support. Adding a high-caliber EDGE rusher to line up opposite him would alleviate double teams and open opportunities for both players to wreak havoc in the backfield. This addition could transform the Lions' pass rush into one of the league's most feared, providing a significant boost to their defensive prowess.

3) Offensive Guard

The offensive line's interior is another area that requires the Lions' attention. With the likelihood that starting LG Jonah Jackson may depart in free agency—due to injury concerns and the mismatch between his expected contract demands and his output—the Lions face a gap in their offensive guard position. While re-signing Jackson on a team-friendly deal remains a possibility, the Lions should prepare to seek alternatives through free agency or the draft to bolster their offensive line's strength and depth.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Elite No. 1 CB Needed: The Detroit Lions must secure a top cornerback to improve their secondary. EDGE Rusher Support: Enhancing the pass rush with another dominant EDGE opposite Hutchinson is crucial. Offensive Guard Position: Addressing the potential vacancy at offensive guard is essential for the offense's success.

Bottom Line

For the Detroit Lions to make a profound statement in the 2024 season, addressing these three key needs is non-negotiable. Lions GM Brad Holmes has a critical offseason ahead. Successfully filling these gaps could very well set the stage for a historic run to the Super Bowl. The pieces are in place, and with strategic additions, the Detroit Lions could find themselves on the path to ultimate glory.