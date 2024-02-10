Aidan Hutchinson, Jared Goff weigh in on Dan Campbell not winning NFL Coach of the Year

In a season where the Detroit Lions shattered expectations and records alike, head coach Dan Campbell's contribution to their historic run was unmistakable. Despite leading the Lions to their first 14-win season and a coveted spot in the NFC Championship Game, Campbell finished a distant third in the Coach of the Year voting, an outcome that has sparked considerable debate among players and fans.

Hutchinson and Goff Say Campbell Is Their Coach of the Year

Aidan Hutchinson and Jared Goff, prominent figures in the Lions' roster, voiced their belief in Campbell's deservingness of the title, underscoring the transformative impact he has had on the team's performance and spirit.

“I think he deserved it, man,” Hutchinson told Fox News Digital. “We did some very historic things this year with our franchise.

“Although awards are good, he’s all of our Coach of the Year in our hearts.”

“I don’t see why he wouldn’t [win],” Goff told Fox News after talking about his partnership with Jared Jewelry, where he said he'll be gifting his entire offensive line with new Breitling watches following a great year. “I guess that award tends to go to a team that’s not expecting to, I don’t know, be as competitive. And when they are, or they have some injuries, and the coach kinda brings them through it, [he] ends up getting the award. I think we were expected to be pretty good, so it wasn’t a surprise.

Why it Matters

The NFL Honors ceremony revealed Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns as the Coach of the Year, narrowly edging out DeMeco Ryans and leaving Campbell in third place. Despite this, Lions players unanimously feel Campbell was overlooked, citing the team's unparalleled success under his leadership. The Lions not only won their division for the first time since 1993 but also secured a historic 14-win season, feats that have not gone unnoticed within the locker room.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Dan Campbell finishes third in Coach of the Year voting, despite leading the Lions to a historic season. Aidan Hutchinson and Jared Goff express their belief that Campbell deserved the award, emphasizing the team's achievements. No Lions coach has won the award since 1991, highlighting the rarity of such recognition for the team.

The Bottom Line – Beyond the Trophy

While the Coach of the Year award eluded Dan Campbell, the consensus within the Detroit Lions organization and its ardent fanbase is clear: Campbell's influence extends far beyond the confines of a single season or award. His vision for the team has cultivated a culture of determination and unity, propelling the Lions to achievements that resonate louder than any trophy could. As the Lions look to the future, it's evident that Campbell's legacy, marked by this historic season, will be remembered not for the awards he didn't win, but for the indomitable spirit he instilled in his team.