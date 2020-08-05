Detroit Lions activate WR Kenny Golladay from Reserve/COVID-19 list

According to the Detroit Lions, they have activated WR Kenny Golladay from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Golladay joins TE Isaac Nauta, CB Justin Coleman, and QB Matthew Stafford as Lions’ players who have been activated from the list. The Lions still have four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including CB Amani Oruwariye, S Jalen Elliott, P Arryn Siposs, and TE T.J. Hockenson.
In 2019, Golladay hauled in 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns.
