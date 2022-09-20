Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson now favored to win major award

Memo to the rest of the NFL: Don’t look now but Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson is coming for your quarterback!

After a subpar performance in his NFL debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson stepped up in a big way in Week 2 as he racked up three first-half sacks during a 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders.

Thanks to his stellar performance, Hutchinson is now listed by Draft Kings as a heavy favorite to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award for the 2022 season.

Hutchinson (+250) is currently ahead of Travon Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and George Karlaftis, who are all listed at +1000.

Following the game, Aidan Hutchinson explained that he dedicated the game to Five-year-old, Hudson Gazsi, who is fighting leukemia.

“This game is dedicated to Hudson, who is a kid who just got diagnosed with leukemia,” Hutchinson said after the game. “He’s a big Lions fan, he’s from my area. I sent him a video before the game. He was cheering me on. I’m just happy to have good games to spread causes to kids like that. Just raise a lot of awareness for things like that.”

“Just keep pushing through and keep hanging in there,” Hutchinson told Gazsi in the video. “I know you’re kind of going through it right now, but hopefully you find a little motivation in watching our game on Sunday and keep rooting for me and put on the little eye black in support of me and I’m gonna have you on my wrist on my game tape in a couple hours so it’s gonna be a really good time and I can’t wait to meet you, man. Go Lions.”