Detroit Lions all-time defensive team

Though the Detroit Lions have never been to a Super Bowl (only one playoff since the 1991 season) they have certainly had some great players along the way.

During this three-part series, I am going to give you who I believe are the Lions’ best offensive, defensive, and special teams players in franchise history.

Without further ado, here is your Detroit Lions’ all-time defense.

Defensive Ends

Starters: Al “Bubba” Baker, Robert Porcher

Defensive Tackles

Starters: Alex Karras, Roger Brown

Backup: Doug English

Linebackers

Starters: Joe Schmidt, Chris Spielman

Backup: Mike Lucci

Cornerbacks

Starters: Lem Barney, Dick “Night Train” Lane, Dick LeBeau

Backup: Jimmy David

Safeties

Starters: Yale Lary, Jack Christiansen

Backup: Bennie Blades, Don Doll

Nation, what do you think?