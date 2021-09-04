Detroit Lions all-time defensive team

Though the Detroit Lions have never been to a Super Bowl (only one playoff since the 1991 season) they have certainly had some great players along the way.
During this three-part series, I am going to give you who I believe are the Lions’ best offensive, defensive, and special teams players in franchise history.
Without further ado, here is your Detroit Lions’ all-time defense.
Defensive Ends
Starters: Al “Bubba” Baker, Robert Porcher
Defensive Tackles
Starters: Alex Karras, Roger Brown
Backup: Doug English
Linebackers
Starters: Joe Schmidt, Chris Spielman
Backup: Mike Lucci
Cornerbacks
Starters: Lem Barney, Dick “Night Train” Lane, Dick LeBeau
Backup: Jimmy David
Safeties
Starters: Yale Lary, Jack Christiansen
Backup: Bennie Blades, Don Doll