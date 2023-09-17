Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai injury forces him from home opener

It's more bad news for the Detroit Lions with the Halapoulivaati Vaitai injury.

The Halapoulivaati Vaitai injury is the latest setback for the Detroit Lions today

The Detroit Lions are starting to get into some injury trouble in their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Not only has running back David Montgomery been carted off the field, but now, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai has left with an injury of his own. This would be especially brutal for him if the injury is of a serious nature, considering he missed all of last season.

Inside The Article
The Halapoulivaati Vaitai injury is the latest setback for the Detroit Lions todayThe Halapoulivaati Vaitai injury was a double whammy for the Detroit Lions TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Best wishes for Vaitai
Halapoulivaati Vaitai injury

The Halapoulivaati Vaitai injury was a double whammy for the Detroit Lions

Not only did Vaitai get hurt, but receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was injured on the exact same play. Both players were tended to by team medical staff, while Vaitai left the field gingerly and wasn't able to put much weight on his leg.

The Lions released an update on his condition, saying that he was officially questionable to return to today's game.

Read More

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery injured vs. Seahawks

Detroit Lions clown Seahawks with flea-flicker for long TD [Video]

Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph suffers injury vs. Seahawks

Halapoulivaati Vaitai injury,Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are in the midst of their home opener at Ford Field against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, and have already lost David Montgomery to injury; he was carted off the field
  2. Not long afterward, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was injured and removed from the game; he wasn't able to put much weight on his leg as he was helped off the field by team trainers
  3. Amon-Ra St. Brown was hurt on the exact same play, showing what an absolute physical battle this afternoon's game has been between both teams

Bottom Line: Best wishes for Vaitai

The Lions can ill afford to lose Vaitai, who played a key role in his team's Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs after having missed all of last season.

Let's hope that his ailment isn't serious and that he can come back to action soon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?