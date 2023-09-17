Detroit Lions RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai injury forces him from home opener

The Halapoulivaati Vaitai injury is the latest setback for the Detroit Lions today

The Detroit Lions are starting to get into some injury trouble in their home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Not only has running back David Montgomery been carted off the field, but now, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai has left with an injury of his own. This would be especially brutal for him if the injury is of a serious nature, considering he missed all of last season.

The Halapoulivaati Vaitai injury was a double whammy for the Detroit Lions

Not only did Vaitai get hurt, but receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was injured on the exact same play. Both players were tended to by team medical staff, while Vaitai left the field gingerly and wasn't able to put much weight on his leg.

The Lions released an update on his condition, saying that he was officially questionable to return to today's game.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are in the midst of their home opener at Ford Field against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, and have already lost David Montgomery to injury; he was carted off the field Not long afterward, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was injured and removed from the game; he wasn't able to put much weight on his leg as he was helped off the field by team trainers Amon-Ra St. Brown was hurt on the exact same play, showing what an absolute physical battle this afternoon's game has been between both teams

Bottom Line: Best wishes for Vaitai

The Lions can ill afford to lose Vaitai, who played a key role in his team's Week 1 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs after having missed all of last season.

Let's hope that his ailment isn't serious and that he can come back to action soon.