Detroit Lions announce corresponding move for Justin Jackson signing

On Friday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were going to be signing RB Justin Jackson. One day later, the Lions made the move official, and they also announced that in a corresponding move, they had decided to waive RB Greg Bell.

Hello Justin Jackson

In the 2022 season, Jackson displayed immense value to the team as he proved to be an invaluable asset, highlighting his versatility as a kick returner and making impactful contributions both on the ground and in the passing game. Despite his impressive performance, the Lions chose not to re-sign him in the offseason. As a result, Jackson finds himself back in a highly competitive running back room, contending for a spot amongst a talented group of backs, including Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, and Mohamed Ibrahim.

Good-Bye Greg Bell

As far as Bell goes, it was predictable that he would be the running back left on the outside looking in when the Lions signed Jackson. Jackson will be competing with Reynolds, Jefferson, and Ibrahim during training for the RB 3 spot.

Bottom Line: The RB 3 Spot Is Up For Grabs

One of the biggest (arguably THE biggest) training camp battles will be for the RB 3 spot, and Jackson has thrown his hat into the ring. I have previously predicted that Ibrahim, who is an undrafted rookie free agent, would win the job out of camp, but the Jackson signing certainly has me wondering if he could get the gig.