According to Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions are still in contact with Josh Reynolds

Apparently, the Detroit Lions are keeping their options open when it comes to wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed during the annual NFL League Meetings in Orlando that the team has maintained contact with the free agent, who has become a familiar face in Detroit’s offense.

Why it matters: Reynolds’ Role in the Lions’ Offense

Despite a disappointing performance in the NFC Championship Game, where Reynolds dropped two crucial passes, he has generally been a reliable target for quarterback Jared Goff. Their on-field chemistry has been evident, making Reynolds a valuable asset to the Lions’ passing attack.

The Big Picture: Evaluating the Lions’ Receiver Corps

The Lions already boast a talented group of receivers, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Khalif Raymond. With Reynolds potentially commanding a higher salary as a free agent, the Lions must weigh the cost of retaining him against the depth they already have. Drafting a wide receiver in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft could offer a more cost-effective solution for the team.

The Bottom Line – A Decision Looms for Both Parties

Reynolds’ recent meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, though it did not result in a contract, indicates that there is interest in his services elsewhere. The Lions now face a crucial decision: re-sign Reynolds to a team-friendly deal or let him explore opportunities with other teams. As the offseason progresses, the resolution of Reynolds’ situation will be a key storyline for the Lions and their fans.