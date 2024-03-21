Detroit Lions free-agent WR Josh Reynolds to visit Baltimore Ravens

Josh Reynolds to visit Baltimore Ravens

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Detroit Lions free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds is set to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Reynolds became an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 season, and prior to now, there has been very little chatter about where he may sign for the 2024 season.

Lions free-agent WR Josh Reynold is on his way to Baltimore to visit Friday with the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/tFAp1ReL7m — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2024

Why it Matters

Despite his rough showing in the NFC Championship Game, where he dropped a pair of big passes, Josh Reynolds has consistently delivered on the field since signing with the Lions. The problem is that Reynolds would be WR 3 with the Lions, at best, and he may demand more money than the Lions are willing to pay. This is especially true considering they could easily draft a solid wide receiver to be their No. 3 for a much cheaper price.

Impact on the Detroit Lions

Though a Reynolds signing with the Ravens is not imminent at this point, it does not mean we should not look ahead at what it would mean for the Lions.

As it stands, Amon-Ra St. Brown is the Lions’ No. 1 wide receiver and Jameson Williams will be the No. 2. As far as the No. 3 spot goes, if the season started today, which it does not, the Lions would likely roll with Khalif Raymond as the No. 3. With all due respect to Raymond, I would prefer the Lions select an “X” receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft to complement St. Brown and Williams. In fact, I would not be surprised at all to see the Lions land a receiver with the No. 29 pick in the first round.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

osh Reynolds’ Potential Move: Detroit Lions’ free agent wide receiver Josh Reynolds is scheduled to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. This follows his unrestricted free agent status after the 2023 season, with limited speculation about his 2024 prospects until now. Reynolds’ Role with the Lions: Despite a notable performance drop in the NFC Championship Game, Reynolds has been a consistent contributor for the Lions. However, his position as the third-choice wide receiver and potential salary demands might not align with the Lions’ valuation, especially considering the option to draft a more cost-effective receiver. Impact on the Detroit Lions: If Reynolds signs with the Ravens, the Lions will likely look to the 2024 NFL Draft for a replacement. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are set as the top two receivers, leaving the third spot open for a potential draft pick to complement the duo.

Bottom Line

Josh Reynolds’ scheduled visit to the Baltimore Ravens underscores a potential shift in the Detroit Lions’ receiving corps. While Reynolds has been a reliable asset for the Lions, his position as the third-choice wide receiver and his expected salary demands may not align with the team’s financial strategy. As the Lions prepare for the 2024 season, the prospect of Reynolds’ departure and the likelihood of the team utilizing the draft to secure a more cost-effective replacement are becoming increasingly apparent.