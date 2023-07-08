Detroit Lions assistant Wayne Blair reveals defensive identity for 2023

The Detroit Lions defense is gearing up for the 2023 season with a focus on versatility and aggression. Assistant coach Wayne Blair emphasizes the team's defensive identity, describing it as “violence.” If the Lions' defense can make significant strides in 2023, they could become a formidable force to be reckoned with.

Wayne Blair reveals Lions' defensive identity for 2023

With players like Brian Branch and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who possess the ability to play both cornerback and safety positions, the Lions have the flexibility to open up their defensive playbook. The return of key defensive linemen and the overall depth of the defense have Blair excited about the team's prospects for the upcoming season.

“Skillset is something that definitely plays to our advantage. Kind of like I said, a ‘Swiss-Army knife’ definitely makes things all the better,” Blair told Tim Twentyman during the latest episode of the “Twentyman in the Huddle” podcast. “So, if you have a guy that has that ability to cross over from a defensive end to an outside linebacker or a strong safety that can play nickel or corners that are able to play on the left and right side, I think that definitely again opens up something more for AG (Aaron Glenn), to help call things that are definitely geared towards our athletes’ skillsets.”

Blair added that the Lions' defensive identity for 2023 is focused on “violence.”

“Just outright violence and dictating the tempo of every down and distance. So, violence is the word,” Blair said, when asked to describe the team’s defensive identity.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: A Promising Path Ahead

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 2023 season, the emergence of a new defensive identity centered around “violence” sets the stage for an exciting journey. The team's commitment to flexibility, physicality, and dictating the tempo bodes well for their prospects moving forward. With a strong core of defensive linemen, versatile defensive backs, and new acquisitions, the Lions have the potential to become a formidable force in the NFC. The upcoming season will be a critical test of their defensive prowess and an opportunity to make a statement in the league.