Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Way-too-early score prediction

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: This coming weekend, the Lions will head out east to take on Tom Brady and the…. I mean Mac Jones and the…. I mean Bailey Zappe and the Patriots in Week 5 of the 2022 season.

But for around two dozen players, it will also be their first chance at getting back at Matt Patricia for running the Lions’ organization into the ground.

Patricia, of course, is currently the senior football advisor and offensive line coach for the New Patriots, and he has also been calling their offensive plays, which is mind-boggling, to say the least.

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Who wins in Week 5?

It’s never a great idea to predict a final score for an NFL game that is still six days away as we really don’t know who will or will not play for the Detroit Lions or New England Patriots.

That being said, here is my way-too-early for the Lions’ Week 5 matchup against the Patriots.

Detroit Lions offense vs. New England Patriots defense

According to the DVOA advanced statistics via our pals over at Football Outsiders, the Lions have the No. 7 ranked offense and the Patriots have the No. 19 ranked defense.

Until the Lions’ offense shows me that they cannot rack up points, I am going to keep believing in them.

Advantage: Lions ++

Detroit Lions Defense was terrible, & "Rip" Malcolm Rodriguez had a solid game

New England Patriots offense vs. Detroit Lions defense

According to the DVOA advanced statistics, the Patriots have the No. 18 ranked offense in the NFL and the Lions have the No. 31 ranked defense (how on earth are they not dead last?).

As badly as I want the Lions’ defense to shut down Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense, I honestly don’t think the Lions’ defense could shut down the Lutheran Northwest Crusaders at this point.

Advantage: Patriots ++

Detroit Lions special teams vs. New England Patriots Special teams

According to the DVOA advanced statistics, the Lions have the No. 14 ranked special teams unit in the NFL and the Patriots are right behind at No. 15.

Honestly, I have no clue who the kicker will be for the Lions in Week 5 but we do have the great Jack Fox so there’s that.

Advantage: Push

Detroit Lions coaching vs. New England Patriots coaching

Football Insiders does not have advanced stats to rank NFL coaches throughout the season, but if you think we need advanced stats to figure out if Dan Campbell is a better coach than Bill Belichick, then you are flat-out rude!

Will Campbell eventually be a good NFL head coach? Maybe. But Belichick is arguably the best NFL coach of all time.

Advantage: Patriots +++

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots: Way-Too-Early Final Score Prediction

Heading into the 2022 season, I truly thought the Detroit Lions would contend for a wild card spot in the NFL Playoffs but the defense has been so bad that even the top-scoring offense in football has not been enough to overcome it.

Instead of being 2-2 as I thought they would be through their first four games, following back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, the Lions are sitting at 1-3 and it feels like they really need to win this one.

Will getting revenge against Matt Patricia be a factor this coming Sunday? Probably not. But is it going to be sweet to go into New England and make him cry? Abso-freaking-lutely!

I am certainly going with my heart on this one but my way-too-early prediction for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup between the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots is as follows:

Detroit Lions 34

New England Patriots 31