Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson has message for DC Aaron Glenn

If you have been following along, you have probably heard the comments from Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn that his goal is to be the best coordinator in franchise history. Well, it looks like Glenn is going to have a little bit of competition from Lions’ offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson.

“I said I wanted to be the best coordinator Detroit’s ever had and I meant it,” Glenn said during a recent presser.

Aaron Glenn: "I said I wanted to be the best coordinator Detroit's ever had and I meant it." He will be a head coach in this league very soon. But the Lions get a great one for at least one more year. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) May 26, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Ben Johnson addresses elephant in the room

On Thursday, Johnson spoke to the media and he opened up by addressing the elephant in the room.

“A colleague of mine said he wants to be the best coordinator in Lions history … he’s going to have some competition.”

Johnson then took it a bit further by saying he is a better dancer than Glenn.

Also says he’s the better dancer, “early 2000’s style usher” is his vibe.

Ben Johnson takes the podium, says he has to address elephant in the room. "A colleague of mine said he wants to be the best coordinator in Lions history … he's going to have some competition." Also says he's the better dancer, "early 2000's style usher" is his vibe. — Tony Garcia (@RealTonyGarcia) June 2, 2022

Earlier today, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he was not yet ready to name a play-caller for the 2022 regular season and that when it came down to making a decision, he would go with his gut.

That being said, Campbell may have given away who will be calling plays during the Lions’ first preseason game and it sounds like Ben Johnson will get the nod.

Nation, if you were running the show, who would be calling the plays for the Detroit Lions in 2022? Ben Johnson or Dan Campbell?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

