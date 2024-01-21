Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow suffers injury vs. Buccaneers

When it rains it pours. Just moments ago, we reported that Detroit Lions G Jonah Jackson has suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return to today's Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, we have some more bad news to pass along as Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow has also suffered an injury.

What Happened?

With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, quarterback Jared Goff was sacked into the leg of Ragnow, causing him to go down to the ground in pain. The injury took place on third down, and the Lions punted, so we don't yet know if he will be forced to miss any action.

UPDATE

After the Buccaneers went down the field and scored to tie the game up at 10-10, Ragnow ran out onto the field with the rest of the Lions offense with just 15 seconds remaining in the first half. This is great news for the Lions.