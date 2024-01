Detroit Lions OG Jonah Jackson suffers injury vs. Buccaneers

The hope was that by the time the playoffs rolled around the Detroit Lions‘ starting offensive line would be as healthy as possible and ready to go. Well, heading into today's Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all five of the Lions' starting offensive linemen were healthy. Until now. Just moments ago, it was reported that OG Jonah Jackson is questionable to return to the game after suffering a knee injury.