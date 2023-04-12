Detroit Lions cap space updated following Okudah, Jones Jr. moves

The Detroit Lions recently made a couple of notable roster moves that in turn have impacted their current salary cap situation. Those moves, of course, are bringing back WR Marvin Jones Jr. on a 1-year deal, and trading CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. According to Spotrac.com, the Detroit Lions' cap space increased by over $5 million since trading Okudah.

According to Spotrac, the Lions' top 51 contracts now make up a total $200,219,756, which means they have $26,989,946 in cap space.

DETROIT LIONS CAP SPACE BREAKDOWN

Adjusted Salary Cap$227,209,702

Active Contracts:$199,733,219

Dead Cap:$15,736,537

2022 Rollover:$2,223,156

Total (All):$215,469,756

Total (Top 51):$200,219,756

Est. Cap Space (All):$11,739,946

Est. Cap Space (Top 51):$26,989,946

Bottom Line: Lions are in good position in terms of the salary cap

By trading away Okudah, the Lions now have roughly $27 million remaining in cap space, which places them nearly equal with the Carolina Panthers for the second-most available cap space in the NFL. Only the Chicago Bears ($36,748,499) have more cap space than the Lions and Panthers. Now, it is important to remember that probably around $8 million or so of that $27 million will go to draft picks that will be part of the top 51 contracts, but that still would leave the Lions with roughly $19 million.