Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks updated following Jeff Okudah trade

In case you have not yet heard, the Detroit Lions have traded CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Okudah was originally selected by the Lions as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. By obtaining an additional fifth-round pick from the Falcons, the Lions now have a total of nine picks in the upcoming draft.

Key Points

The Lions have traded Okudah to the Falcons

The Lions obtained a fifth-round pick from the Falcons

Detroit now has a total of eight picks in the upcoming NFL Draft

Detroit Lions NFL Draft picks updated following Jeff Okudah trade

Here are the picks the Lions will now have in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1 – Pick 6

Round 1 – Pick 18

Round 2 – Pick 48

Round 2 – Pick 55

Round 3 – Pick 81

Round 5 – Pick 152

Round 5 – Pick 159

Round 6 – Pick 183

Round 6 – Pick 194

Bottom Line: Lions pick up additional pick by trading Okudah

The Lions' hope was that Okudah would come back from his Achilles injury and develop into the player many thought he would be when he was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, that was not the case and it was time to move on. By sending Okudah to the Falcons, which just so happens to be the team he wanted to play for coming out of Ohio State, the Lions have picked up an additional pick in the upcoming draft.