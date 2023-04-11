Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks updated following Jeff Okudah trade

By W.G. Brady
3
0

In case you have not yet heard, the Detroit Lions have traded CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Okudah was originally selected by the Lions as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. By obtaining an additional fifth-round pick from the Falcons, the Lions now have a total of nine picks in the upcoming draft.

Detroit Lions Odds Super Bowl LVIII Detroit biggest off-season need Salary Cap Space Marty Mornhinweg David Montgomery Ed Oliver Detroit Lions over/under win totals Jeff Okudah 2023 NFL Draft

Key Points

  • The Lions have traded Okudah to the Falcons
  • The Lions obtained a fifth-round pick from the Falcons
  • Detroit now has a total of eight picks in the upcoming NFL Draft

Detroit Lions NFL Draft picks updated following Jeff Okudah trade

Here are the picks the Lions will now have in the 2023 NFL Draft:

- Advertisement -
  • Round 1 – Pick 6
  • Round 1 – Pick 18
  • Round 2 – Pick 48
  • Round 2 – Pick 55
  • Round 3 – Pick 81
  • Round 5 – Pick 152
  • Round 5 – Pick 159
  • Round 6 – Pick 183
  • Round 6 – Pick 194

Bottom Line: Lions pick up additional pick by trading Okudah

The Lions' hope was that Okudah would come back from his Achilles injury and develop into the player many thought he would be when he was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, that was not the case and it was time to move on. By sending Okudah to the Falcons, which just so happens to be the team he wanted to play for coming out of Ohio State, the Lions have picked up an additional pick in the upcoming draft.

Visit Gear Up Detroit for more hot swag
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Lions have traded Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.