Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs has direct message for Madden NFL 24

Another NFL player is not happy with his overall rating in Madden NFL 24 as Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs is not too thrilled at all with the rating he was given in this year's edition of the game. Rather than just keeping his thoughts to himself, Jacobs, who is not afraid to say (or tweet) what he thinks, took to Twitter to send a message to EA Sports and whoever is responsible for coming up with the ratings.

Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs has direct message for Madden 24

On Thursday, the Madden 24 ratings were released for cornerbacks and tight ends, and Jacobs has an overall rating of just 67 (not 65 as indicated in the tweet below). Well, as you will see in the tweets below, the Lions' youngster strongly disagrees that he is still in the 60s.

“They don’t want y’all to play wit me on madden I see!!!” Jacobs tweeted, followed by “Y’all gotta see me @EAMaddenNFL, stop playing on my top like that 2 yrs of production in this league I’m still in the 60s, that’s crazy!!!”

Detroit Lions Madden 24 CB Ratings

Here are the Madden 24 ratings for each of the Detroit Lions' cornerbacks:

Cam Sutton 77

Emmanuel Moseley 77

Will Harris 72

Jerry Jacobs 67

Chase Lucas 65

Khalil Dorsey 65

Jarren Williams 61

Savion Smith 59

Key Points

The Madden NFL cornerback ratings were released on Thursday

Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs was assigned a rating of 67

After finding out about his rating, Jacobs took to social media to send a message

Hopefully, Jacobs can use this as motivation to prove his doubters wrong

Bottom Line: Prove the Ratings Wrong

Jacobs is clearly not too happy about his 67 rating in Madden 24, and hopefully, it gives him some extra motivation to go out and prove the doubters wrong. You may not care about the Madden ratings, but it is pretty clear that there are a lot of NFL players who do.