Detroit Lions’ CB Saivion Smith to have neck surgery

During the Detroit Lions Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots, the Lions not only lost the game in embarrassing fashion but, more importantly, they lost CB Saivion Smith to a scary injury. The injury, which took place in the first quarter of the Lions 29-0 loss to the Patriots, forced Smith to be taken off of the field in an ambulance and transported to a local hospital. On Wednesday, Smith, who will have to have neck surgery, spoke to reporters and he explained what was the “scariest thing” of his life.

What did Saivion Smith tell reporters about the “scariest thing of my life”?

Smith told reporters that he had about 20 seconds of paralysis before he was put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

"I couldn't even think about, you feel me, nothing except for like, 'Damn, am I ever going to be able to play again and can I walk again and talk again?'" Smith said Wednesday in his first public comments since the injury. "All this (expletive), and all that was going through my head within like 20 seconds. But I feel fine now, so thank God."

“I could see everything, I could hear everything, I saw my teammates on the sideline,” Smith said. “I saw everybody, but I just couldn’t move. I was trying to extend my arms, move my legs, I couldn’t do nothing for like 20 seconds.” Via Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

Smith says he was mad that he could not keep playing

Saivion Smith added that after he was loaded into the ambulance and had all of the feelings back in his extremities, he was upset that he could not get back in the game and play.

“Once I got in the ambulance and I could start moving again, I knew what was going on, like I was really pissed off cause I’m like, ‘Damn, I want to play,'” Smith said. “It was my first start since I got here, so I want to play right now to tell you the truth. I don’t even want to go through (surgery) and have to sit out for the rest of the season.” Via Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

Though it is a bummer that Smith will not play for the Detroit Lions again in 2022, we are thankful that his injury was not more serious than it was.