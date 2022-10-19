Dan Campbell gives optimistic update on DB Saivion Smith

In Week 5, the Detroit Lions were absolutely dominated by the New England Patriots by a score of 29-0, but losing the game took a backseat to what happened to DB, Saivion Smith.

During the game, Smith suffered a scary injury, resulting in him having to be taken from the field via an ambulance.

Thankfully, it was reported that Smith had movement in his extremities, which was great news for everyone concerned about his well-being.

What did Dan Campbell say about Saivion Smith?

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he gave an optimistic update about Saivion Smith.

“He’s doing good. All right, he’s doing good,” Campbell told reporters of Smith, per MassLive’s Nick O’Malley. “However, we’re getting some things looked at with him. Actually, we’re sending him to the doctor (Thursday). But we don’t see residual head effects, things of that nature. “He’s clear. He’s in good spirits, other than being frustrated that he’s not gonna be able to play,” Campbell said. “So, from that regard, he’s good. He has his feeling, all that stuff. But there’s some other things we’re looking at with him.” Via Nick O’Malley – Mass Live

Detroit Lions make decision on DB Saivion Smith

Thankfully, Smith only suffered a concussion, but the severity of it was enough that the Lions have made the decision to place in on the Practice Squad/Injured list.

Smith likely won’t be playing football for a while, but to hear that he is ok is great news.