Detroit Lions CB Steven Gilmore posts insane PFF grade vs. Jaguars

Steven Gilmore posts insane PFF grade vs. Jaguars

During Saturday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore made waves with his performance. After giving up a 48-yard reception early in the game, Gilmore more than redeemed himself by dominating for the remainder of the game. In fact, he had a huge play on to save a touchdown, and intercepted a pass, on his way to an insane 38.7 passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

Gilmore Draws Praise From Dan Campbell

Not initially drafted out of Marshall, Gilmore's skills have caught the attention of the coaching staff, especially head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell lauded Gilmore's remarkable awareness, ball skills, and movement. However, he did mention that Gilmore's physical development, particularly his strength, would be instrumental in his growth.

“You give up a big one and then you go right back, and you don’t bat an eye, you get a big knock down in the red zone and then he gets a ricochet interception, those are big,” Campbell said. “That’s encouraging, and I think it kind of tells you it’s not too big for this guy. He doesn’t get frazzled, he doesn’t lose confidence, he just goes back for more and those are the type of players you want.”

“I think those are the type of things you’re looking for, from these young players is, these things are going to happen,” Campbell said. “You’re going to get hit on a play. Something bad’s going to happen, and you may get a flag thrown on you. It’s all about what happens next. You want to know if these players have, they’re resilient. And I would say Gilmore, that was encouraging.”

Steven Gilmore By The Numbers

By the end of the game, even after being targeted seven times, he only allowed three receptions, limiting the opposition to just 68 yards. His NFL passer rating against, a low 38.7, was outstanding, particularly for someone who's still trying to cement his place in the team.

Here are Gilmore's Coverage Grades from Saturday's game. (Via Pro Football Focus)

Steven Gilmore Jr. the former ⁦@HerdFB⁩ prospect and ⁦@Hula_Bowl⁩ alum with the big time interception for the #Lions! ⁦@toofyegilmore⁩ pic.twitter.com/SoABQOGlpS — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) August 19, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Steven Gilmore, the undrafted cornerback for the Lions, delivers a standout performance against the Jaguars, earning praise from the coaching staff, especially head coach Dan Campbell. He faced a significant setback with a 48-yard gain by the opposition but showcased resilience by preventing a touchdown, leading Jacksonville to only secure a field goal. Soon after, he demonstrated sharp instincts with an interception. By the end of the match, Gilmore was targeted seven times but limited the Jaguars to only three receptions for 68 yards, achieving an impressive NFL passer rating of 38.7, marking his potential as a key defensive asset for the Lions.

Bottom Line – Gilmore Still Has Work To Do

There is no question about it that Steven Gilmore had an overall great game against the Jaguars, but there is still work to do if he wants to make the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster out of training camp. As it stands, I still have Gilmore on the outside looking in, but that does not mean he cannot earn himself a spot by balling out for the remainder of camp.