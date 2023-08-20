2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster Prediction: Preseason Week 3

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction

The Detroit Lions‘ second preseason game is in the books as they were beaten 25-7 by the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. Now, the Lions shift their attention to the Carolina Panthers, who may or may not be playing their starters this coming Friday night. Here is my latest prediction on what I believe the 2023 Lions' 53-man roster will look when training camp concludes.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

If there was any doubt about who would win the No. 2 job, Nate Sudfeld took himself out of the running with a rough performance on Saturday.

Running Backs/Full Backs (4)

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda (FB)

It looks like Craig Reynolds deserves the RB 3 job over Jermar Jefferson.

Wide Receivers (6)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Marvin Jones

Kalif Raymond

Dylan Drummond

Chase Cota

I am still going with six wide receivers and with Denzel Mims out of the picture, I am adding Chase Cota to the mix.

Tight Ends (3)

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

This position group is a lock.

Offensive Line (9)

Frank Ragnow

Taylor Decker

Penei Sewell

Graham Glasgow

Jonah Jackson

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Matt Nelson

Colby Sorsdal

Kayode Awosika

I am still torn between Matt Nelson and Germain Ifedi and it would not surprise me if I make a switch next week.

Defensive Line (11)

Aidan Hutchinson

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Charles Harris

Josh Paschal

John Cominsky

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Brodric Martin

Levi Onwuzurike

Julian Okwara

Dan Campbell said he wanted to see more consistency out of Julian Okwara, and Okwara has certainly stepped up his game. Last week, I had him on the outside looking in, but I have decided to add him to the 2023 Detroit Lions roster while removing a linebacker.

Linebackers (5)

Alex Anzalone

Jack Campbell

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Last week, I also had Anthony Pittman making the team but with Julian Okwara stepping up, I had to make a tough decision. Pittman is now on the outside looking in.

Cornerbacks (5)

Cameron Sutton

Jerry Jacobs

Will Harris

Starling Thomas

Chase Lucas

If Emmanuel Moseley is somehow ready to roll, then he will replace Lucas on the Detroit Lions roster.

Safeties (5)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Brian Branch

Ifeatu Melifonwu

This group seems like it is locked up as Dan Campbell has made it clear that Melifonwu has been one of the players to impress him the most during Detroit Lions training camp.

Special Teams (3)

PK Riley Patterson

P Jack Fox

LS Scott Daly

Patterson got all of the work (there was not much to go around) on Saturday against the Jaguars, while Parker Romo did not see the field.