Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions CB Will Harris fires back at his critics

Detroit Lions CB Will Harris has heard his critics, and now, he has responded to them.

Detroit Lions CB Will Harris fires back at his critics

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris is no stranger to criticism. Over the years, fans have questioned his place on the 53-man roster, but the coaching staff sees things differently. They often commend the 27-year-old for his reliability and versatility on the field. However, the relentless critiques, often voiced on social media, have pushed Harris to defend himself.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions CB Will Harris fires back at his criticsWhat did Will Harris Say?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: The Relentless Scrutiny of Pro Athletes
Detroit Lions CB Will Harris Detroit Lions preseason

What did Will Harris Say?

Pointing out that critics conveniently use Pro Football Focus (PFF) stats when it serves their argument, he highlighted their inconsistent standards. In Harris's perspective, his accomplishments, such as a forced fumble or sack, go unnoticed, but a single error is amplified.

“That answer your question? Bc y’all only refer to PFF and coverage stats when it’s convenient,” Harris tweeted to a fan who questioned his ability. “The coverage grade on PFF was what it was last year and y’all shrugged it off. Get a TFL, PBU, Sack, forced fumble, etc … hear nothing. Give up one pass — hear it all.”

Read More

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has message for the doubters

2023 Detroit Lions Practice Squad: Team Signs 10 players

Jerry Jacobs Reveals New Lions Uniform Number for Upcoming NFL Season

Detroit Lions CB Will Harris

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Will Harris faces consistent critique despite his multi-faceted roles for the Detroit Lions.
  2. The coaching staff values Harris for his dependability and skill set, contrasting fan criticisms.
  3. Harris calls for balanced evaluation, emphasizing that his successes often go unrecognized amidst occasional lapses.
2023 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions Lions' Offensive Line Detroit Lions Practice Squad

Bottom Line: The Relentless Scrutiny of Pro Athletes

Sports, by nature, is a domain where every move is closely watched, dissected, and judged. For athletes like Will Harris, this scrutiny is an everyday reality. While fans and critics bring an essential dynamism to the game, it also brings a high-pressure environment for players. Harris's situation epitomizes the wider context in the NFL – the constant tussle between players' self-perception and the external reception of their performances. The rise of platforms like PFF has only intensified this scrutiny, often boiling down complex game dynamics into single data points. Don't believe me? Well, Nate Sudfeld was one of the highest graded Lions during the preseason.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?