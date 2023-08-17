Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Center Frank Ragnow Has Hilarious Comment About Potential Week 1 Gift

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow was recently asked about potentially not having to play against one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, and his response was funny and perfect at the same time.

W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Center Frank Ragnow Has Hilarious Comment About Potential Week 1 Gift

As the 2023 season quickly approaches, our Detroit Lions continue to prepare to face the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the looming challenge against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, the Lions may catch a break. All-Pro defensive tackle, Chris Harris, pivotal to the Chiefs' defense, might sit out if his demand for a renewed contract isn't met soon. But the real highlight of the situation? A cheeky comment from Lions center, Frank Ragnow.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions Center Frank Ragnow Has Hilarious Comment About Potential Week 1 GiftWhat Did Frank Ragnow Say?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: We Accept Charity
Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow

What Did Frank Ragnow Say?

When quizzed about the prospect of not facing Harris, Ragnow humorously remarked, “Wouldn’t be pissed. That’s my comment.”

Ragnow, a two-time Pro Bowler, recently returned to practice, sharpening his prowess after missing the preseason opener. While he is an integral component of the Lions' offensive line, there are shifts on the horizon. The ensemble includes Ragnow, Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, and Penei Sewell, with Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow vying for the right guard spot.

Read More

2023 Detroit Lions X-Factor Is Already Impressing

Detroit Lions Training Camp: Dan Campbell names 3 ‘pleasant surprises'

Dan Campbell hints that Denzel Mims' days with Detroit Lions are numbered

Reflecting on the team dynamics, Ragnow expressed confidence, emphasizing the smooth camaraderie among teammates.

“We’re all pretty on the same page, so it’s cool,” Ragnow said. “And that helps me a lot. Not have to worry. I can go home, I can feel good, miss a little time with the baby and we’re still good.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Lions, opening their 2023 season against the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs, might not face All-Pro Chris Harris due to contract disagreements.
  2. Lions' center, Frank Ragnow, humorously welcomes the potential absence of Harris from their match-up.
  3. Ragnow returns to form in training, reinforcing the Lions' offensive line, even as positional rotations are underway.
Frank Ragnow 2023 Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: We Accept Charity

Amid the stress, strategy, and high stakes, there's room for humor, camaraderie, and taking things one step at a time. Frank Ragnow's light-hearted comment about a formidable opponent's potential absence captures this essence. For the record, we would also “not be pissed” if the Chiefs don't have Chris Harris for Week 1!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?