Detroit Lions climb in ESPN 2023 NFL Power Rankings

The latest 2023 NFL Power Rankings have been revealed, and our Detroit Lions are moving on up!

Despite struggling offensively in each of their first two preseason matchups, the Detroit Lions have made a move in the latest ESPN 2023 NFL Power Rankings. In fact, the Lions cracked the Top 10 in the latest rankings, after coming in at No. 13 in the previous poll. The Lions will be looking to win their division for the first time since the 1993 season, and they are currently the odds-on favorite to do exactly that.

Detroit Lions climb in ESPN 2023 NFL Power RankingsThe RankingsWhat They Said About the LionsTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: A Look into Detroit's 2023 Aspirations
The Rankings

Here are the Top 10 teams in the latest ESPN 2023 NFL Power Rankings:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Cincinnati Bengals
  4. San Francisco 49ers
  5. Buffalo Bills
  6. Miami Dolphins
  7. Dallas Cowboys
  8. Baltimore Ravens
  9. Los Angeles Chargers
  10. Detroit Lions

What They Said About the Lions

Here is what ESPN writer Eric Woodyard has to say about the Lions:

Expectations are high in Detroit, and the Lions have reassured Goff that he is their guy. With that being said, it would be a disappointment if the Lions don't reach the postseason after narrowly missing the playoffs in 2022. The Lions finished the season with eight wins in their last 10 games, and Goff's strong play was a major factor — but they'll need him to be consistent all season in his third year in Detroit. He'll have to produce if he hopes to lock down a long-term deal. Goff is signed through 2024, but the team also drafted Hendon Hooker in the third round of April's draft, so the future isn't so clear for him in Detroit. — Eric Woodyard

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Significant Jump in Rankings for the Detroit Lions: Despite facing offensive challenges in their initial two preseason games, the Detroit Lions have ascended in the ESPN 2023 NFL Power Rankings. They've successfully broken into the Top 10, moving up from their previous position at No. 13.
  2. Consistency from Goff is Essential: ESPN writer Eric Woodyard has expressed optimistic expectations for the Detroit Lions, placing significant emphasis on the role of their quarterback. Goff's performance, particularly in the latter half of the 2022 season where the team secured eight wins in their last ten matches, played a pivotal role in the team's overall success.
  3. Uncertain Future for Goff Despite Current Assurance: While the Lions have reassured Goff of his key role in the team, his long-term future remains somewhat uncertain. His contract with the Lions extends through 2024, but the team's decision to draft Hendon Hooker in the third round of the recent April draft introduces an element of unpredictability regarding Goff's future position.

Bottom Line: A Look into Detroit's 2023 Aspirations

The Detroit Lions' rise in the ESPN 2023 NFL Power Rankings showcases more than just a change in numbers; it represents a culmination of hard work, strategy, and the team's tenacity. While their position in the Top 10 hints at their potential to clinch the division title after a three-decade gap, the onus of success lies heavily on Goff's consistency. With that being said, both Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have made their feelings about the Lions' signal-caller very clear, and it seems like a matter of time before he signs a contract extension.

