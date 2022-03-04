Detroit Lions could bring back former first-round pick to solidify OL

Could the Detroit Lions bring back one of their former first-round picks if they make the decision to part ways with OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai?

Though we don’t yet know if the Lions will release Vaitai, if they do, they will have to replace him on the offensive line.

In order to replace Vaitai (if needed), the Lions could look to sign free agent OG, Laken Tomlinson.

That’s right, Tomlinson, who the Lions selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, is set to hit free agency and he could end up back in the Honolulu blue and Silver.

Tomlinson, who is now 30, has become a Pro Bowl offensive guard with the San Francisco 49ers over the past couple of years.

In fact, in 2021, Pro Football Focus ranked Tomlinson as the No. 13 guard in the NFL.

Here is what PFF has to say about Tomlinson:

Tomlinson picked up where he left off in 2020 with a second consecutive overall grade above 75.0, and he also recorded a much-improved, career-best 75.2 pass-blocking grade. The former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2015 may be in for a bigger deal this time around than his early extension signed in 2018 for $16.5 million across three years.

Strengths:

– Value-add in run game, one of highest percentages of positively graded run blocks

– Zone blocking

Weaknesses:

– Pass blocking on true pass sets

– Locking onto targets on the move

Scheme Fit/Role:

STARTING GUARD: Tomlinson has developed into one of the best guards in the league under Kyle Shanahan, so a zone-heavy system is best for him to ensure continued high production. However, Tomlinson has done it all throughout his career and he can play in any scheme.

Recent Injury History:

Since 2017, Tomlinson has played at least 1,000 snaps in every season. He tore an MCL toward the end of 2018 but recovered in time to play every game in 2019.

Contract Projection: Three years, $27 million ($9M per year, $16.5 million total guaranteed)

Bottom Line:

After a slow start to his career, Tomlinson developed into a high-end starter and his most recent work ranks him among the league’s best guards. He’s a valuable asset in the run game and a strong pass protector who has plenty of good football left as a starting guard.