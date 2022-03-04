Blockbuster NFL Draft trade would land Detroit Lions with two Top 10 picks

The NFL Scouting Combine is upon us and as expected, my No. 1 QB prospect Malik Willis, despite not doing the physical testing (he will do that at his Pro Day), is blowing everyone away not only on the field but off of it too.

See Malik Willis literally opening up his suitcase to help out a homeless person.

As Willis goes about his business of making every throw look effortless, nailing his interviews, and just being himself, his 2022 NFL Draft stock continues to rise.

That being said, I thought it would be fun to take a look at what it might take for the Detroit Lions to get Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft, without having to use their No. 2 overall pick.

In order to run this exercise, I used The Draft Network draft simulator and after trading up with the New York Jets (No. 10 overall pick) about 20 times, I was not able to land Willis because the Broncos kept taking him at No. 9.

So, instead, I shifted gears to see what it might take to move ahead of the Broncos.

In order to do so, I had to put a package together that the Atlanta Falcons would accept in exchange for the No. 8 overall pick.

In order to move up ahead of the Broncos, I had to give the Falcons the following:

No. 32 (2022)

No. 66 (2022)

No. 176 (2022)

No. 179 (2022)

Round 1 (Via Rams) in 2023 Draft

Yes, in order to move up from No. 32 to No. 8, it took two 1st Round picks (via Rams), and a 3rd, 5th, and 6th round pick in the 2022 Draft.

I then proceeded with the draft and selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick, QB Malik Willis at No. 8, S Daxton Hill at No. 34, and LB Quay Walker at No. 97.

Note: I could have taken Ohio State WR Chris Olave at No. 34 but stuck to my guns and went with Hill.

Here is how the rest of the draft played out.

Nation, if the Falcons were willing to make this trade, should the Lions do it?