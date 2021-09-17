Detroit Lions could get a nice boost for Monday Night Football game vs. Packers

When the Detroit Lions lost their Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers, they did so without rookie DT Levi Onwuzurike, who was dealing with back and hip injuries.

But according to Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, Onwuzurike is trending towards making his NFL debut when the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

From Detroit Free Press:

“I would say he’s trending (toward playing),” Campbell said of Onwuzurike. “We put him through a real good workout Sunday to see how he felt for gameday even though he was done, and he responded well. So we’re excited. I think we’d like to see if we could get him up this week, but we’ll see where the week goes.”

Onwuzurike is a player the Lions coaches have been very excited about so it would certainly be a nice boost if he is able to suit up against the Packers in Week 2.