Detroit Lions could have Trey Lance trade interest

One NBC writer believes the Detroit Lions are among the teams that could have interest in trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Trey Lance. Taylor Wirth mentioned the Lions, Vikings, Buccaneers, Raiders, Falcons, and Broncos as the six teams that could have trade interest in Lance.

Why it Matters

Heading into the offseason, Lions GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell both said they were satisfied with their quarterback room which at the time consisted of Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld. But just because they were satisfied does not mean they would not make an upgrade if the opportunity presented itself, and that is exactly what happened as the Lions signed Teddy Bridgewater to back up Goff. Could the Lions look to upgrade again by trading for Lance?

Would Trey Lance be an Upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater?

In my opinion, Lance would not necessarily be an upgrade over Bridgewater. In fact, I don't believe he would be. Sure, Lance is younger, but if Goff goes down with an injury, do you want a quarterback who has thrown just 102 passes in four career starts (Lance) or a quarterback who has thrown 2,067 passes in 65 career starts (Bridgewater)? Obviously, attempted passes are not a great way to evaluate a quarterback, but the point is that I'll take the guy with more experience who has proven he can win in the NFL (33-32 career record as a starter).

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: The Detroit Lions Trading for Lance is Unlikely

When it comes down to it, I would be shocked to see the Lions trade for Trey Lance. Not only did they just sign Teddy Bridgewater, but they also have rookie Hendon Hooker waiting in the wings. Bringing in Lance, who has not yet proven himself in the NFL, does not seem like a move the Lions would make in their situation.