Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions could have Trey Lance trade interest

Detroit Lions could have Trey Lance trade interest: Would you like to see the Lions trade for Lance?

Detroit Lions could have Trey Lance trade interest

One NBC writer believes the Detroit Lions are among the teams that could have interest in trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Trey Lance. Taylor Wirth mentioned the Lions, Vikings, Buccaneers, Raiders, Falcons, and Broncos as the six teams that could have trade interest in Lance.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions could have Trey Lance trade interestWhy it MattersWould Trey Lance be an Upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: The Detroit Lions Trading for Lance is Unlikely
Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Team Names 2023 NFL Power Rankings Detroit Lions Cutdown Day NFL Cutdown Day Detroit Lions release Saivion Smith Trey Lance Trade

Why it Matters

Heading into the offseason, Lions GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell both said they were satisfied with their quarterback room which at the time consisted of Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld. But just because they were satisfied does not mean they would not make an upgrade if the opportunity presented itself, and that is exactly what happened as the Lions signed Teddy Bridgewater to back up Goff. Could the Lions look to upgrade again by trading for Lance?

Would Trey Lance be an Upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater?

In my opinion, Lance would not necessarily be an upgrade over Bridgewater. In fact, I don't believe he would be. Sure, Lance is younger, but if Goff goes down with an injury, do you want a quarterback who has thrown just 102 passes in four career starts (Lance) or a quarterback who has thrown 2,067 passes in 65 career starts (Bridgewater)? Obviously, attempted passes are not a great way to evaluate a quarterback, but the point is that I'll take the guy with more experience who has proven he can win in the NFL (33-32 career record as a starter).

Read More

Detroit Lions waive Denzel Mims with injury settlement

Detroit Lions Expand Gameday Radio Coverage for 2023

Is Emmanuel Moseley back with the Detroit Lions?

Detroit Lions Eyeing All-USFL Center Jake Lacina Detroit Lions predicted to cut Ifeatu Melifonwu Detroit Lions Training Camp Detroit Lions sign Scott Nelson Brandon Copeland announces retirement

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Trade Speculations Rise: NBC's Taylor Wirth believes that the Detroit Lions are among six NFL teams, including the Vikings, Buccaneers, Raiders, Falcons, and Broncos, that might be interested in trading for San Francisco 49ers' quarterback, Trey Lance.
  2. Lions' Quarterback Dynamics: While Lions' GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell had expressed satisfaction with their existing quarterback room, they didn't rule out potential upgrades. This was evident when they signed Teddy Bridgewater, despite already having Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld.
  3. Is Lance Truly an Upgrade?: While Trey Lance brings the allure of youth, his experience is limited, having thrown only 102 passes in his four career starts.

Bottom Line: The Detroit Lions Trading for Lance is Unlikely

When it comes down to it, I would be shocked to see the Lions trade for Trey Lance. Not only did they just sign Teddy Bridgewater, but they also have rookie Hendon Hooker waiting in the wings. Bringing in Lance, who has not yet proven himself in the NFL, does not seem like a move the Lions would make in their situation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?