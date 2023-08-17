Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Jared Goff Declines Spotlight on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’: Why He Said ‘No’

According to Jared Goff, Netflix reached out to him about being featured on their 'Quarterback' documentary. Find out why he said no.

W.G. Brady

Jared Goff Declines Spotlight on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’: Why He Said ‘No'

According to Detroit Lions Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff, Netflix approached him about being featured on their popular docuseries ‘Quarterback' which follows QBs throughout a full season. Although Goff appreciated the new Netflix series ‘Quarterback', he has chosen not to participate. Delving into his reasons might reveal more about Goff than anticipated.

Inside The Article
Jared Goff Declines Spotlight on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’: Why He Said ‘No'Why Jared Goff Said NoSeasoned Stars & Future PossibilitiesTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Jared Goff's Focus Is On Winning Football Games
Christen Harper Jared Goff Penei Sewell Netflix Quarterback

Why Jared Goff Said No

It's not every day that an NFL star turns down the spotlight. However, when Goff was approached by Netflix to join their docuseries which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of NFL quarterbacks, he gracefully bowed out. Commenting on his decision, Goff mentioned a range of factors that influenced him. Although he didn't find the show distracting per se, he felt it wasn't the right fit for his current phase.

“Considered it,” he said on 97.1 The Ticket. “Not gonna do it.”

Read More

Calvin Ridley puts C.J. Gardner-Johnson on blast: ‘He can barely talk English to me, honestly'

Detroit Lions Training Camp: 7 Players Miss Joint Practice vs. Jaguars

Detroit Lions Center Frank Ragnow Has Hilarious Comment About Potential Week 1 Gift

Why not?

“A multitude of reasons,” said Goff. “I really don’t know if it’s as distracting as people may think, the way that they do it, but just wasn’t the right fit for me this year. Maybe one day.”

Seasoned Stars & Future Possibilities

The first season of ‘Quarterback' had its spotlight on notable figures: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Goff, familiar with the camera through HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks', is now more focused on his journey with the Detroit Lions. While he didn't entirely shut the door on the possibility of joining the Netflix series in the future, his current concentration lies on the field. Goff admitted that the fact the Lions were just on Hard Knocks played a role in him saying no to Netflix, but there was also more to it.

“That’s part of it,” he said, “but I think it just wasn’t right.”

Jared Goff Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Ben Johnson
(Via Detroit Lions)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. NFL's Stance: Jared Goff, recognized for his pivotal role in the NFL, voices admiration for Netflix's ‘Quarterback' but has chosen to step away from the limelight this season.
  2. Reasons Behind the Refusal: While appreciative of the docuseries' format, Goff cites multiple reasons for his decision, emphasizing that his main focus remains on his third year with the Detroit Lions. His commitment to the team's goals takes precedence over on-screen opportunities at present.
  3. Team Dynamics & Future Prospects: Goff, although familiar with the media spotlight from HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks', remains open to potential future engagements with ‘Quarterback'.

Bottom Line: Jared Goff's Focus Is On Winning Football Games

Though it certainly would be fun for Lions' fans to see Goff featured on the Netflix docuseries, he clearly believes it is not in his best interest to appear on the show. The Lions are currently favored to win the NFC North in 2023, and if Goff plays as he did down the stretch in 2022, it could be a VERY special season in the Motor City.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?