Jared Goff Declines Spotlight on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’: Why He Said ‘No'

According to Detroit Lions Pro Bowl quarterback Jared Goff, Netflix approached him about being featured on their popular docuseries ‘Quarterback' which follows QBs throughout a full season. Although Goff appreciated the new Netflix series ‘Quarterback', he has chosen not to participate. Delving into his reasons might reveal more about Goff than anticipated.

Why Jared Goff Said No

It's not every day that an NFL star turns down the spotlight. However, when Goff was approached by Netflix to join their docuseries which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of NFL quarterbacks, he gracefully bowed out. Commenting on his decision, Goff mentioned a range of factors that influenced him. Although he didn't find the show distracting per se, he felt it wasn't the right fit for his current phase.

“Considered it,” he said on 97.1 The Ticket. “Not gonna do it.”

Why not?

“A multitude of reasons,” said Goff. “I really don’t know if it’s as distracting as people may think, the way that they do it, but just wasn’t the right fit for me this year. Maybe one day.”

Seasoned Stars & Future Possibilities

The first season of ‘Quarterback' had its spotlight on notable figures: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Goff, familiar with the camera through HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks', is now more focused on his journey with the Detroit Lions. While he didn't entirely shut the door on the possibility of joining the Netflix series in the future, his current concentration lies on the field. Goff admitted that the fact the Lions were just on Hard Knocks played a role in him saying no to Netflix, but there was also more to it.

“That’s part of it,” he said, “but I think it just wasn’t right.”

(Via Detroit Lions)

Though it certainly would be fun for Lions' fans to see Goff featured on the Netflix docuseries, he clearly believes it is not in his best interest to appear on the show. The Lions are currently favored to win the NFC North in 2023, and if Goff plays as he did down the stretch in 2022, it could be a VERY special season in the Motor City.