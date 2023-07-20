Detroit Lions cut K Michael Badgley in advance of Training Camp

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are releasing kicker Michael Badgley in advance of training camp. This move comes as a huge surprise as most believed Badgley, who was re-signed during the offseason, was the favorite to land the Lions kicking job out of training camp.

Why it Matters

In the aftermath of the reported trade agreement between the Lions and the New York Jets for Denzel Mims, the Lions found themselves in need of a roster spot. And so, on Thursday, they took action to free up space by releasing Badgley.

Michael Badgley by the Numbers

In the 2022 season, Badgley showcased his skills in 12 games for the Lions, nailing an impressive 20 out of 24 field goal attempts, with a remarkable long kick of 53 yards. Not to mention, he maintained a flawless record on extra points. Such a stellar performance left no doubt in the Lions' minds, leading them to extend his contract for another season. Apparently, those numbers were not good enough to give Badgley a chance during training camp.

Bottom Line: The Battle Narrows Down

With Badgley out of the mix (at least for now) the Lions' kicking battle is down to Parker Romo and Riley Patterson, who both left much to be desired during OTAs and minicamp.