Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions cut K Michael Badgley in advance of Training Camp

By W.G. Brady
136
0

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are releasing kicker Michael Badgley in advance of training camp. This move comes as a huge surprise as most believed Badgley, who was re-signed during the offseason, was the favorite to land the Lions kicking job out of training camp.

Michael Badgley Detroit Lions

Why it Matters

In the aftermath of the reported trade agreement between the Lions and the New York Jets for Denzel Mims, the Lions found themselves in need of a roster spot. And so, on Thursday, they took action to free up space by releasing Badgley.

Michael Badgley by the Numbers

In the 2022 season, Badgley showcased his skills in 12 games for the Lions, nailing an impressive 20 out of 24 field goal attempts, with a remarkable long kick of 53 yards. Not to mention, he maintained a flawless record on extra points. Such a stellar performance left no doubt in the Lions' minds, leading them to extend his contract for another season. Apparently, those numbers were not good enough to give Badgley a chance during training camp.

Bottom Line: The Battle Narrows Down

With Badgley out of the mix (at least for now) the Lions' kicking battle is down to Parker Romo and Riley Patterson, who both left much to be desired during OTAs and minicamp.

Previous article
Dominik Hasek and Slava Fetisov Have War of Words

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Red Wings News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Dominik Hasek and Slava Fetisov Have War of Words

A little friendly fire between former Detroit Red Wings Dominik Hasek and Slava Fetisov.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.