Detroit Lions re-sign K Michael Badgley

On Friday, the Detroit Lions re-signed Michael Badgley as a free agent, securing their kicker for another year. Brian McLaughlin, Badgley's agent, announced the new contract agreement, but the terms have not been disclosed. During the 2022 season, Badgley played in 12 games with the Lions and successfully kicked 20 out of 24 field goal attempts, including a long of 53 yards. He also maintained a perfect record on extra points. This impressive performance undoubtedly contributed to the Lions' decision to bring him back for another season.

Key Points

Why it Matters for Michael Badgley and Detroit Lions

Whether or not Badgley will be the Week 1 kicker for the Lions is yet to be determined, but at the moment, he does have the leg up, as he is the only kicker on the roster. That being said, you can bet the Lions will sign another free-agent kicker or two, or even draft a kicker to compete with Badgley during the offseason.

Bottom Line: The Lions kicking battle is far from over

The Lions' decision to re-sign Badgley as their kicker for another year is a positive development for the team. Badgley's impressive performance during the 2022 season has undoubtedly contributed to the decision, and he will likely continue to be a valuable asset for the Lions in the upcoming season. While it remains to be seen whether Badgley will be the Week 1 kicker for the Lions, he currently has the advantage as the only kicker on the roster. However, the Lions may still choose to sign or draft additional kickers to compete with Badgley during the offseason. Overall, the Lions' commitment to their kicking game bodes well for the team's success in the upcoming season.