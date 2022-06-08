Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell praises WR Quintez Cephus

The Detroit Lions will be hoping for bigger and better things from wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who racked up 204 receiving yards and two touchdowns from only 15 receptions before he suffered a broken collarbone after just five games.

And so far in mandatory minicamp as well as the two open OTA practices, head coach Dan Campbell is enjoying what he sees of Cephus’ competitive nature.

Embed from Getty Images

Detroit Lions receiver Quintez Cephus appeared in only five games last season

“He doing what we asked him to do and, last year kind of like put him in a competitive environment. All of sudden, he shows up, and, that’s when you really feel him, and yesterday we get one of those competitive environments and who showed up again,” Campbell said Wednesday of Cephus.

“So we don’t ignore those things. I don’t ignore them you know, so it was good to see out of him. We thought he did well. He just he shows up. He shows up in these competitive settings that’s a good thing.”

“It sucked, honestly, not being able to be out here and do what I love to do,” Cephus said Wednesday of the injury last year. “Got off to a great start and just wanted to take advantage of my opportunities and it ended shorter than I wanted it to.” As a rookie in 2020, the former Wisconsin Badger appeared in 13 games while hauling in 20 receptions for 349 yards. MUST READ: 13 'Bad Luck' moments in Detroit sports history To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Realistic expectations for Detroit Lions Jameson Williams

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

