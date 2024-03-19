Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara Announces He Is Stepping Away from Football

Romeo Okwara Announces He Is Stepping Away from Football

In a heartfelt announcement on Instagram, Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara revealed that he has decided to step away from football. The 28-year-old shared his decision on Tuesday night, expressing gratitude for the journey he has had in the sport.

A Grateful Farewell

Okwara’s Instagram post read as follows:

After some introspection and meditation I have decided to step away from the NFL.

The game of football has been the largest part of my life for the greater of 18 years, 8 of which I have been fortunate enough to play at the professional level. 4 of those with my brother ♥️ The experiences, friendships, and camaraderie I have been lucky enough to share with my teammates, coaches, and peers is something I will forever be grateful for. You all mean the world to me and I will continue to cheer you on for the rest of our lives!

@detroitlionsnfl organization – THANK YOU for giving this young kid a chance 6 years ago after coming into the league as a Free Agent. My heart is forever with you and the city of Detroit.

I am excited for what’s next as I navigate this crazy transition away from the game💙

A Look Back at Okwara’s Career

Originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent, Okwara made his mark in the NFL over eight seasons. In his career, he accumulated 25 sacks in 92 games, including 32 starts. His standout season came in 2020 with the Detroit Lions, where he recorded 10 sacks in 16 games, showcasing his prowess on the field.

Wishing Okwara the Best

As Okwara embarks on this new chapter of his life, he leaves behind a legacy of determination and resilience. His contribution to the Detroit Lions and the NFL will be remembered, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.