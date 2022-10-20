Detroit Lions depth chart released for matchup vs. Cowboys

The bye week is over and on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to kickstart their 2022 season when they head to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Featured Videos



With a win, the Lions would not only move to 2-4 on the season, but they would certainly flip the momentum on what has been a rough start.

What is the Detroit Lions depth chart for the matchup vs. Cowboys?

The bye week could not come at a better time for the Lions as they have been dealing with a plethora of injuries to quite a few key players.

Despite getting an extra week of rest, the Lions still had eight players miss their first practice of the week on Wednesday.

Here is the Detroit Lions depth chart (unofficial) for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nation, do you think the Lions will pick up their first road win of the Dan Campbell era on Sunday against the Cowboys?