Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Sunday afternoon, the 4-1 Detroit Lions are set to face off against the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite being the favorites, the Lions will be missing several pivotal players, such as LG Jonah Jackson, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and NB Brian Branch. As they enter Week 6 shorthanded, the Lions will once again call upon their “Next Man Up” philosophy, requiring the depth chart to step up and deliver. Let's delve into how the Lions' depth chart shapes up for today's game.

*Note: Starters are in BOLD

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

  • Jared Goff
  • Teddy Bridgewater (Questionable)

Running Backs

  • David Montgomery
  • Craig Reynolds
  • Devine Ozigbo

Wide Receivers

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Josh Reynolds
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Marvin Jones Jr.
  • Jameson Williams
  • Antoine Green

Tight Ends

Offensive Linemen

  • LT – Taylor Decker
  • LG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • C – Frank Ragnow
  • RG – Graham Glasgow
  • RT – Penei Sewell
  • OL – Dan Skipper
  • IOL – Colby Sorsdal
  • G – Kayode Awosika
DEFENSE

Interior defensive line

  • DT – Alim McNeill
  • DT – Benito Jones
  • EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson
  • EDGE – Charles Harris
  • DL – Levi Onwuzurike
  • DT – Isaiah Buggs
  • DT – Brodric Martin
  • EDGE/DL – John Cominsky
  • EDGE – Romeo Okwara
  • EDGE – Julian Okwara

Linebackers

  • LB – Alex Anzalone
  • LB – Derrick Barnes
  • LB – Jack Campbell
  • LB – Malcolm Rodriguez
  • LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin
  • LB – Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks

  • CB – Cam Sutton
  • CB – Jerry Jacobs
  • NB – Will Harris
  • CB – Khalil Dorsey
  • CB – Steven Gilmore
  • NB – Chase Lucas

Safeties

  • Kerby Joseph
  • Tracy Walker
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu
Bottom Line: Embracing the Unpredictable

The Detroit Lions, facing adversity with key players sidelined, will once again embrace their “Next Man Up” approach as they confront the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite being favored on the road, the NFL's inherent unpredictability means every game unfolds as a unique challenge. Stepping onto the field, the Lions understand that in this league, any team can seize victory on any given Sunday. Their performance in this matchup against the Buccaneers will reflect their resilience and adaptability, defining their commitment to rising above unforeseen obstacles.

