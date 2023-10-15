Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Sunday afternoon, the 4-1 Detroit Lions are set to face off against the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite being the favorites, the Lions will be missing several pivotal players, such as LG Jonah Jackson, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and NB Brian Branch. As they enter Week 6 shorthanded, the Lions will once again call upon their “Next Man Up” philosophy, requiring the depth chart to step up and deliver. Let's delve into how the Lions' depth chart shapes up for today's game.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

*Note: Starters are in BOLD

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater (Questionable)

Running Backs

David Montgomery

Craig Reynolds

Devine Ozigbo

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Marvin Jones Jr.

Jameson Williams

Antoine Green

Tight Ends

Sam LaPorta (expected to play)

(expected to play) Brock Wright

Darrell Daniels

Offensive Linemen

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Graham Glasgow

RT – Penei Sewell

OL – Dan Skipper

IOL – Colby Sorsdal

G – Kayode Awosika

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

DEFENSE

Interior defensive line

DT – Alim McNeill

DT – Benito Jones

EDGE – Aidan Hutchinson

EDGE – Charles Harris

DL – Levi Onwuzurike

DT – Isaiah Buggs

DT – Brodric Martin

EDGE/DL – John Cominsky

EDGE – Romeo Okwara

EDGE – Julian Okwara

Linebackers

LB – Alex Anzalone

LB – Derrick Barnes

LB – Jack Campbell

LB – Malcolm Rodriguez

LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB – Anthony Pittman

Cornerbacks

CB – Cam Sutton

CB – Jerry Jacobs

NB – Will Harris

CB – Khalil Dorsey

CB – Steven Gilmore

NB – Chase Lucas

Safeties

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Bottom Line: Embracing the Unpredictable

The Detroit Lions, facing adversity with key players sidelined, will once again embrace their “Next Man Up” approach as they confront the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite being favored on the road, the NFL's inherent unpredictability means every game unfolds as a unique challenge. Stepping onto the field, the Lions understand that in this league, any team can seize victory on any given Sunday. Their performance in this matchup against the Buccaneers will reflect their resilience and adaptability, defining their commitment to rising above unforeseen obstacles.