Sam LaPorta Injury: Adam Schefter provides an early morning update on LaPorta’s status

Every team in the National Football League has to deal with injuries, but it sure seems like the Detroit Lions have had to deal with more than most. Earlier this week, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who has been brilliant thus far, was forced to miss practice with a calf injury. LaPorta returned to practice later in the week, but when the final injury report of the week was released, he was listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just moments ago, NFL insider Adam Schefter provided an update on LaPorta's status.

What did Adam Schefter report about Sam LaPorta?

On Sunday morning, Schefter reported that “LaPorta is expected to work out pre-game to finalize whether he can play, but it is trending in the right direction.”

Why it Matters

Rookie tight ends are generally not huge contributors when it comes to catching passes, but LaPorta bucked that trend by catching 25 passes (No. 3 in the NFL) for 289 yards (No. 2 in the NFL) and three touchdowns (T-No. 1 in the NFL) in his first five games as a professional. When it comes to Pro Football Focus, LaPorta is currently the No. 2 ranked tight end (23 targets or more) as he is getting it done as a receiver and a blocker.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

LaPorta's Injury Concerns: Detroit Lions' rookie tight end, Sam LaPorta, recently faced an injury setback, raising doubts about his availability for the upcoming game. Adam Schefter's Update: Prominent NFL insider Adam Schefter weighed in on LaPorta's status, indicating that the situation is moving in a positive direction. LaPorta's Remarkable Season: Despite his rookie status, LaPorta has made a significant impact in the NFL, ranking among the league's top performers in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for tight ends.

Bottom Line: Fingers Crossed

The Lions will have their work cut out for them later this afternoon as they will have to play a 3-1 Buccaneers team that is not only VERY healthy but is also coming off their bye week. The Lions are dealing with a multitude of injuries to key players, and having LaPorta available would be a big boost.