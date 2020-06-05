Detroit Lions DL Trey Flowers posts emotional video to Instagram

Professional athletes continue to speak out about social injustice and police brutality.

The latest Detroit Lions player to make his feelings known is DL Trey Flowers, who posted an emotional video to Instagram.

Here is the transcript, via Chris Burke.

Trey Flowers posted an emotional video to Instagram today, with the caption: "Listen!! It’s not wrong to not know, it’s wrong not to want to know…"

I transcribed as much of it as I could fit here (please forgive any typos).

It's worth watching.https://t.co/dEUEzI3Msm pic.twitter.com/bpNUNGd241

— Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 4, 2020