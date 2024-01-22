Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: Lions battle the San Francisco 49ers for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII

Looking ahead to Detroit Lions next opponent: The San Francisco 49ers are the last obstacle in the way of a trip to Super Bowl LVIII

The Detroit Lions maintain their momentum in the NFL postseason, securing a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second and final playoff game of 2024 at Ford Field. This win grants them the opportunity to advance to the NFC Championship game. Detroit now travels to the West Coast, where they will face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The reward for Sunday's winner will be a trip to Super Bowl LVIII, which would be the first in team history should Detroit emerge victorious.

The Lions defeated the Buccaneers on Sunday night

The Lions have achieved a significant milestone by winning two playoff games in the same year for the first time since 1957, notably the year of their last NFL championship in the pre-Super Bowl era. Quarterback Jared Goff played a pivotal role, completing 30 of 43 passes for 287 yards and contributing a pair of touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown also made a substantial impact, securing eight catches for 77 yards and adding a touchdown to the team's success.

The San Francisco 49ers advanced with a win over the Packers

The 49ers thwarted what could have been an exciting NFC North rivalry showdown for the opportunity to represent the conference in the Super Bowl, courtesy of their victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 23 of 39 passes for 252 yards and added a touchdown to his credit. Christian McCaffrey spearheaded the ground attack with an impressive performance, accumulating 98 yards on 17 carries and contributing two touchdowns, including the decisive score with 1:07 left in regulation. Additionally, George Kittle had a productive game, securing four receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive front, Dre Greenlaw led San Francisco with eight total tackles, six of which were solo efforts.

The Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on Sunday night, advancing to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium The 49ers advanced thanks to their victory over Detroit's division rival, the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. The upcoming matchup will determine the winner of who will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next month.

Bottom Line: One more win to go to reach the 1st Lions Super Bowl

Indeed, it has been a truly magical season for the Lions and their fans, particularly those who filled Ford Field week after week, reaching a crescendo in the past two postseason games. Although fans in Detroit will have to wait until the fall to witness their team on the home gridiron again, the Lions have gifted them with enduring memories that will last a lifetime. The collective experience and achievements of this season will be cherished by fans for years to come.

Next week's NFC Championship game between the Lions and San Francisco 49ers will kick off from Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California starting at 6:30 PM.