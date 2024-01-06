Detroit Lions dynamic duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have shot at history

The Detroit Lions running back tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs is on the cusp of an extraordinary achievement. As the team prepares for their Week 18 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings, Montgomery and Gibbs are eyeing a unique milestone: becoming the seventh duo in NFL history to each rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.

How Close Are They?

Heading into the final game of the regular season, Montgomery is just 25 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark, sitting at 975 rushing yards, while Gibbs is at 915 yards, needing 85 more to reach this elusive target. In case you were wondering, when the Lions played the Vikings on Christmas Eve, Montgomery rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while Gibbs carried the ball 15 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

The Big Picture: Ground and Pound

This potential record for Montgomery and Gibbs isn’t just a personal achievement; it's a testament to the Lions' dominant ground game this season. It highlights the team's offensive line's effectiveness and the strategic vision of the coaching staff. Having two backs with the capability to reach such a milestone in the same season showcases depth and versatility in the Lions' offensive approach, making them a formidable opponent for any defense.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are close to becoming the seventh duo in NFL history to each rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. Montgomery needs 25 yards, while Gibbs requires 85 yards to reach the 1,000-yard milestone. Achieving this feat would mark a significant accomplishment for the Lions' backfield.

The Bottom Line – Montgomery and Gibbs' Historic Pursuit

The Lions' final game against the Vikings isn't just about securing a favorable playoff position; it's also about Montgomery and Gibbs‘s pursuit of a place in the NFL record books. Their potential entry into this exclusive club underlines the remarkable season the Lions have had, particularly in their running game. It's a storyline that adds an extra layer of excitement to Week 18, as fans will eagerly watch to see if this dynamic duo can make history together. Their success is a shining example of the Lions' overall progress this season and a hopeful sign for the team's future.