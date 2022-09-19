Rain City Roar

Detroit Lions: Early Season Wins Are Important

By Amy Price
Rain City Roar stresses the importance of early season wins for The Detroit Lions, biting kneecaps, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

About The Show:

The following podcast contains strong language, drinkin, smokin’, ass-kickin’, law breakin’, running with scissors, and just about everything your mother ever told you not to do. Basically, all the good stuff. Viewer discretion is advised.

– ABOUT THE SHOW: Rain City Roar: A Detroit Lions Podcast – The official Detroit Lions Podcast for DSN! Hosted by Neil, Butler, & Detroit Rick. New Eps LIVE Wed at Noon and LIVE after every Lions game in season.

