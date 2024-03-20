Detroit Lions EDGE Marcus Davenport Contract Details: A Steal for Detroit?

The Marcus Davenport Contract Details are Team Friendly and Hilarious at the Same Time

When the Detroit Lions signed former Minnesota Vikings EDGE Marcus Davenport last week, it did not take long for the Vikings blog “Daily Norseman” to take a shot at the Lions, publishing an article titled, “Marcus Davenport to Steal Money from Detroit Lions in 2024.” The implication was clear: the Lions had made a costly mistake. But fast forward to the present, and the narrative has taken a dramatic turn.

Marcus Davenport Contract Details

The contract details for Davenport’s deal with the Lions have emerged, and it appears that Detroit may have the last laugh. According to Over The Cap, Davenport signed a 1-year contract worth $6.5 million, with a cap hit of just $3,422,500 for the Lions. But here’s where it gets interesting: the Lions’ cap hit for Davenport is actually about half of what the Vikings’ cap will be in 2024. The Vikings are set to be hit with a dead money cap hit of $6,800,000 for Davenport.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Contract Value: Marcus Davenport‘s contract with the Detroit Lions is a 1-year deal worth $6.5 million, with a cap hit of just $3,422,500. Cap Hit Comparison: The Lions’ cap hit for Davenport in 2024 is about half of the Minnesota Vikings‘ dead money cap hit of $6,800,000 for the same player. Narrative Shift: Initially criticized by some, the Lions’ signing of Davenport now appears to be a financially savvy move, turning the tables on the initial skepticism.

Bottom Line

That’s right, the Lions’ cap hit for Davenport in 2024 will be about half of the Vikings’ cap hit for the same player. This turn of events has certainly shifted the narrative, and it’s the Lions who are now in a position to potentially gloat. The deal appears to be a savvy move by the Lions’ front office, securing a talented edge rusher at a bargain price, while their division rivals suffer a significant cap penalty.

Credit to Pride of Detroit for highlighting this cap situation, allowing us to appreciate the irony of the situation. It’s a reminder that in the NFL, the tables can turn quickly, and what may initially seem like a questionable decision can turn out to be a masterstroke. For now, it seems like Brad Holmes and the Lions are having the last laugh in the Marcus Davenport saga.