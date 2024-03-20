fb
Search

Latest News:

Detroit Lions OG Kevin Zeitler comments on viral video

0
Here are the Kevin Zeitler comments about the viral video.

Detroit Lions OG Kevin Zeitler Contract Details: What We Know

0
The Kevin Zeitler Contract Details are team friendly.

Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara Announces He Is Stepping Away from Football

0
After 8 seasons in the NFL, Romeo Okwara Announces He Is Stepping Away from Football.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions EDGE Marcus Davenport Contract Details: A Steal for Detroit?

Lions Notes

The Marcus Davenport Contract Details are Team Friendly and Hilarious at the Same Time

When the Detroit Lions signed former Minnesota Vikings EDGE Marcus Davenport last week, it did not take long for the Vikings blog “Daily Norseman” to take a shot at the Lions, publishing an article titled, “Marcus Davenport to Steal Money from Detroit Lions in 2024.” The implication was clear: the Lions had made a costly mistake. But fast forward to the present, and the narrative has taken a dramatic turn.

Brad Holmes 2023 NFL Draft Detroit Lions Jared Goff C.J. Gardner-Johnson Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Grades Quinntricia Josh Paschal To See Increased Role Detroit Lions Front Office Brad Holmes Next Free Agency Move Marcus Davenport Contract Details

Marcus Davenport Contract Details

The contract details for Davenport’s deal with the Lions have emerged, and it appears that Detroit may have the last laugh. According to Over The Cap, Davenport signed a 1-year contract worth $6.5 million, with a cap hit of just $3,422,500 for the Lions. But here’s where it gets interesting: the Lions’ cap hit for Davenport is actually about half of what the Vikings’ cap will be in 2024. The Vikings are set to be hit with a dead money cap hit of $6,800,000 for Davenport.

Marcus Davenport Contract Details,Detroit Lions,Minnesota Vikings

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Contract Value: Marcus Davenport‘s contract with the Detroit Lions is a 1-year deal worth $6.5 million, with a cap hit of just $3,422,500.
  2. Cap Hit Comparison: The Lions’ cap hit for Davenport in 2024 is about half of the Minnesota Vikings‘ dead money cap hit of $6,800,000 for the same player.
  3. Narrative Shift: Initially criticized by some, the Lions’ signing of Davenport now appears to be a financially savvy move, turning the tables on the initial skepticism.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Bottom Line

That’s right, the Lions’ cap hit for Davenport in 2024 will be about half of the Vikings’ cap hit for the same player. This turn of events has certainly shifted the narrative, and it’s the Lions who are now in a position to potentially gloat. The deal appears to be a savvy move by the Lions’ front office, securing a talented edge rusher at a bargain price, while their division rivals suffer a significant cap penalty.

Credit to Pride of Detroit for highlighting this cap situation, allowing us to appreciate the irony of the situation. It’s a reminder that in the NFL, the tables can turn quickly, and what may initially seem like a questionable decision can turn out to be a masterstroke. For now, it seems like Brad Holmes and the Lions are having the last laugh in the Marcus Davenport saga.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Benito Jones expected to sign with Miami Dolphins

0
It appears as if former Detroit Lions DT Benito Jones has found a new home.
Lions Notes

Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions ‘Missed their window’

0
Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions have been passed by the Green Bay Packers and that they have missed their Super Bowl window.
Lions News Reports

Report: Detroit Lions are Interested in Arik Armstead

0
ICYMI: A new Detroit Lions free agency rumor just dropped and it is a big one. Would you like to see the Lions make this move?
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Offense

0
Here is what the Detroit Lions starting offense would look if the season started today. Expect for two of these starters to be replaced before the season begins.
U of M

Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs

0
Sherrone Moore Releases Statement Regarding Greg Scruggs Arrest Early Saturday Morning.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Lions OG Kevin Zeitler comments on viral video

W.G. Brady -
Here are the Kevin Zeitler comments about the viral video.
Read more

Detroit Lions OG Kevin Zeitler Contract Details: What We Know

W.G. Brady -
The Kevin Zeitler Contract Details are team friendly.
Read more

Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara Announces He Is Stepping Away from Football

W.G. Brady -
After 8 seasons in the NFL, Romeo Okwara Announces He Is Stepping Away from Football.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!