Search

Latest News:

A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup

0
A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup. Where do you think Baez should bat?

DJ Reader Vows to Help Brodric Martin Get Better

0
You are going to love what DJ Reader said about getting in Brodric Martin's ear. This dude fits in PERFECTLY with what the Detroit Lions are all about.

DJ Reader Reveals When He Expects To Play For Detroit Lions

0
DJ Reader, who is recovering from an injury, has revealed when he expects to play for the Detroit Lions
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Sign DJ Reader: Grading Brad Holmes’ latest move

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Sign DJ Reader

On Thursday, DT DJ Reader visited with the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, and before he left for the day, he had agreed to a 2-year, $27.5 million deal that includes just $9 million in guaranteed money. Heading into free agency, there were plenty of fans and media members begging for Lions GM Brad Holmes to make a big splash in free agency, but those people obviously are still not clear on Holmes’ philosophy on building a roster that can contend on a year-to-year basis, not just the upcoming season. That said, let’s grade Holmes’ decision to sign DJ Reader to a 2-year contract.

DJ Reader Reveals When He Expects To Play Detroit Lions sign DJ Reader

1. Another Injured Player?

One thing Holmes has done since taking over as GM of the Lions is take a chance on players coming off an injury, and that is the case with Reader, who is rehabbing from a torn quad. During his introductory press conference, Reader vowed that he will be ready to play when the 2024 season begins, which is great news if it comes to fruition.

When healthy, Reader is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL. Over the past four seasons, Reader has had an average grade of 81.3 from Pro Football Focus, which shows just how consistent he has been. Though he does not rack up sacks, Reader is dominant when it comes to stopping the run, and what he is able to do makes the entire defense better.

As good as Reader is on the field, he is equally impressive off the field. He is not just concerned about playing well as an individual, but he is willing to do whatever it takes to make his teammates better. In fact, during his introductory presser on Thursday, Reader talked about the opportunity to mentor DT Brodric Martin, who is still very raw. Reader made it very clear that he is going to be in Martin’s ear, whether he likes it or not, with the hopes of helping him to reach his potential.

Not only did Brad Holmes add a very good player to the defense, but he also got him on a team-friendly contract. Yes, the contract says 2 years, up to $27.5 million, but with only $9 million of that guaranteed, the Lions could easily get out of the deal if Reader ends up being a shell of his former self, or if he is not healthy.

Overall, I absolutely LOVE this signing and I give it a grade of an A+. The Detroit Lions‘ decision to sign DJ Reader is a strategic move that addresses both immediate and long-term needs. With his proven track record and commitment to mentoring younger players, Reader is poised to make a significant impact both on and off the field for the Lions. This signing aligns with GM Brad Holmes‘s philosophy of building a sustainable, competitive roster and could play a crucial role in the Lions’ success in the upcoming seasons.

Latest

Tigers News Reports

A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup

0
A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup. Where do you think Baez should bat?
Lions News Reports

DJ Reader Vows to Help Brodric Martin Get Better

0
You are going to love what DJ Reader said about getting in Brodric Martin's ear. This dude fits in PERFECTLY with what the Detroit Lions are all about.
Lions News Reports

DJ Reader Reveals When He Expects To Play For Detroit Lions

0
DJ Reader, who is recovering from an injury, has revealed when he expects to play for the Detroit Lions
Lions News Reports

Benito Jones expected to sign with Miami Dolphins

0
It appears as if former Detroit Lions DT Benito Jones has found a new home.

Newsletter

Don't miss

U of M

Rumor: Michigan Football is Trying to Poach Ohio State Coach

0
BAM! This is a HUGE addition for the Michigan Football team and a HUGE blow to Ohio State!
Lions News Reports

Report: Detroit Lions tender Craig Reynolds

0
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on RB Craig Reynolds.
Lions Notes

Former Detroit Lions QB Scott Mitchell throws shade at Barry Sanders

0
Scott Mitchell throws shade at Barry Sanders during a recent interview with The Athletic.
NFL News Reports

Danielle Hunter to sign with Houston Texans

0
Some Detroit Lions fans are not going to be too happy with this signing! We tried to warn you!
NFL News Reports

Saquon Barkley agrees to contract with Philadelphia Eagles

0
BREAKING: Saquon Barkley has signed a mega-deal and it is NOT with the New York Giants!
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup

W.G. Brady -
A.J. Hinch Reveals Where Javier Baez Will Bat in Detroit Tigers Lineup. Where do you think Baez should bat?
Read more

DJ Reader Vows to Help Brodric Martin Get Better

W.G. Brady -
You are going to love what DJ Reader said about getting in Brodric Martin's ear. This dude fits in PERFECTLY with what the Detroit Lions are all about.
Read more

DJ Reader Reveals When He Expects To Play For Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady -
DJ Reader, who is recovering from an injury, has revealed when he expects to play for the Detroit Lions
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!