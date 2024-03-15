Detroit Lions Sign DJ Reader: Grading Brad Holmes’ latest move

One thing Holmes has done since taking over as GM of the Lions is take a chance on players coming off an injury, and that is the case with Reader, who is rehabbing from a torn quad. During his introductory press conference, Reader vowed that he will be ready to play when the 2024 season begins, which is great news if it comes to fruition.

When healthy, Reader is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL. Over the past four seasons, Reader has had an average grade of 81.3 from Pro Football Focus, which shows just how consistent he has been. Though he does not rack up sacks, Reader is dominant when it comes to stopping the run, and what he is able to do makes the entire defense better.

As good as Reader is on the field, he is equally impressive off the field. He is not just concerned about playing well as an individual, but he is willing to do whatever it takes to make his teammates better. In fact, during his introductory presser on Thursday, Reader talked about the opportunity to mentor DT Brodric Martin, who is still very raw. Reader made it very clear that he is going to be in Martin’s ear, whether he likes it or not, with the hopes of helping him to reach his potential.

Not only did Brad Holmes add a very good player to the defense, but he also got him on a team-friendly contract. Yes, the contract says 2 years, up to $27.5 million, but with only $9 million of that guaranteed, the Lions could easily get out of the deal if Reader ends up being a shell of his former self, or if he is not healthy.