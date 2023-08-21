Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions expected to pursue upgrades at wide receiver

Ever since the moment Jameson Williams was suspended six games for violating the NFL's Gambling Policy, I have expressed my concerns about the Detroit Lions‘ lack of depth at the wide receiver position. Yes, the Lions currently have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, and Marvin Jones Jr. as locks to make the team, but after that, there is much left to be desired. One local beat writer says the Lions are expected to make a trade before the NFL trade deadline.

What did Dave Birkett Say?

On Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free released his latest 53-man roster prediction article, and here is what he had to say about the Lions wide receivers room.

I had six receivers on my first roster prediction last week, but the reality is none of the Lions backups has done enough for another NFL team to claim them off waivers. Drummond has had the most consistent training camp, Cota has played the best in preseason games, Green is a 2023 seventh-round pick and Alexander has return ability. I’m sticking with Drummond as the No. 5 for now in a coin flip with Cota because of how the Lions have used him as a blocker. But I fully expect the Lions to pursue upgrades for the unit between now and the NFL’s trade deadline.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Concern over Lions' Wide Receiver Depth: The suspension of Jameson Williams for six games due to a breach of the NFL's Gambling Policy has cast a spotlight on the Detroit Lions' depth issues concerning the wide receiver position.
  2. Dave Birkett's Perspective on the Receiver Room: Renowned journalist Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free shared his views on the Lions' wide receiver situation in a recent article predicting the 53-man roster. Birkett pointed out that while he had initially anticipated six receivers, the backups' performances haven't been compelling enough to warrant other NFL teams to claim them.
  3. Anticipated Trade Moves by the Lions: An interesting revelation comes from the perspective of Birkett, as he suggests the Lions are likely to pursue upgrades at the wide receiver position before the NFL trade deadline.
Bottom Line: Detroit Lions' Receiver Strategy

The Detroit Lions face a pivotal moment as they grapple with depth concerns in their wide receiver department. While their core wide receivers room holds promise, there's a palpable need to bolster the ranks in case of an injury. Dave Birkett's insights shed light on the current dynamics and the potential of players like Drummond and Cota. Yet, what stands out is the anticipation of upgrades by the Lions before the NFL deadline. Stay tuned!

