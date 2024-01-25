Detroit Lions fans flood donations to OL Frank Ragnow’s Foundation

Detroit Lions fans paid it forward with generous donations to OL Frank Ragnow's foundation.

The Detroit Lions are currently preparing to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, and the performance of offensive lineman Frank Ragnow has played a crucial role in their success. Ragnow, who sustained an injury in Detroit's last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has experienced a significant increase in donations for his nonprofit organization, the Rags Remembered Foundation.

Frank Ragnow started a nonprofit in 2022

Ragnow, who lost his father to a heart attack unexpectedly in 2016, started a nonprofit organization known as the Rags Remembered Foundation in 2022.

Earlier this season, he was named Detroit's nominee for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which goes to players “who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.”

Fans flooded the organization with donations after the Tampa game

Following reports of Ragnow's ankle and leg injuries during Detroit's triumph against Tampa Bay, fans rallied together in substantial numbers to contribute to Ragnow's charity. The collective donations eventually reached a total of over $20,000.

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions fans demonstrate their generosity

The entire Motor City not only rallied behind the Lions during their magical season and postseason run but also showcased their generosity through donations to a truly worthy cause—Frank Ragnow's foundation

The Lions will take on the 49ers from Levi's Stadium this Sunday, with the game starting at 6:30 PM local time.