Detroit Lions fans react to Sheila Ford Hamp saying she believes in Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes

When Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes accepted positions with the Detroit Lions, they had to realize that they had one of the worst rosters in franchise history. Another person who was likely informed of that is Lions’ owner, Sheila Ford Hamp. On Wednesday, Sheila spoke to reporters, and she made it pretty clear that she still believes in Campbell and Holmes. She said that though she is frustrated, she believes the franchise is currently headed in the right direction.

Lions' Owner Sheila Hamp Double... Please enable JavaScript Lions' Owner Sheila Hamp Doubles Down on Holmes/Campbell

What are Detroit Lions fans saying about Sheila Ford Hamp’s comments?

Following Ford Hamp’s comments, Lions fans took to social media with some ripping her and others defending her.

Here are some of the reactions that appeared on our Facebook page and on Twitter. Nation, what do you make of Sheila’s comments?

Featured Videos



Talk talk talk. It’s maddening. 7 years ago we were told we deserved better, I’m sure Sheila helped mom with that letter. And here we are. — gsmitty (@gsmitty_1) October 26, 2022