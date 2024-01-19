Detroit Lions final Injury Report for Divisional Round matchup vs. Buccaneers

We are less than 48 hours away from the Detroit Lions hosting their second playoff game in as many weeks as they are preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for their Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers. As you are about to see, they are in very good shape.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Final Injury Report?

The final injury report has been released and the Lions are as healthy as they have been since the start of the season.

Why it Matters

The NFL Playoffs are all about winning and advancing to the next round or losing and seeing your season end. Though the Lions beat the Buccaneers 20-6 back in October, you can bet the Bucs will be seeking revenge. Fortunately, for the Lions, they have a healthier roster than the last time the two teams played, which should bold well for their chances on Sunday afternoon.