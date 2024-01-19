Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions final Injury Report for Divisional Round matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions final Injury Report for their Divisional Round matchup vs. the Buccaneers has been revealed!

Detroit Lions final Injury Report for Divisional Round matchup vs. Buccaneers

We are less than 48 hours away from the Detroit Lions hosting their second playoff game in as many weeks as they are preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for their Divisional Round matchup against the Buccaneers. As you are about to see, they are in very good shape.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Detroit Lions initial Injury Report Detroit Lions final Injury Report

Who is on the Detroit Lions Final Injury Report?

The final injury report has been released and the Lions are as healthy as they have been since the start of the season.

Why it Matters

The NFL Playoffs are all about winning and advancing to the next round or losing and seeing your season end. Though the Lions beat the Buccaneers 20-6 back in October, you can bet the Bucs will be seeking revenge. Fortunately, for the Lions, they have a healthier roster than the last time the two teams played, which should bold well for their chances on Sunday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 