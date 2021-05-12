Detroit Lions find out when they will play Matthew Stafford’s L.A. Rams

by

The 2021 NFL schedule will officially be released in less than an hour but if you have been following along, there have been plenty of leaks throughout the day.

The latest leak is one Detroit Lions fans have been waiting for patiently and that leak is when the Lions will be playing Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

According to @LionsLoyalty, who has done a great job keeping track of all of the NFL schedule leaks, the Lions will face Stafford and the Rams in Week 7.

It is sure to be an emotional day for all!

