Detroit Lions Free Agency Predictions: Graham Glasgow

Detroit Lions Free Agency Predictions: Will the Lions run it back with Glasgow?

The Detroit Lions had one of the top offenses in 2023, and a big reason for their success was their solid offensive line. Looking ahead to the upcoming free agency period, the Lions face the challenge of retaining key players, including starting guards Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow, both of whom are set to become unrestricted free agents.

Glasgow’s Importance to the Lions

Graham Glasgow has been an integral part of the Lions’ offensive line. His versatility, and ability to play both the guard and center positions, have been invaluable to the team. Glasgow has expressed his desire to remain with the Lions, and the team shares the same sentiment. However, Glasgow has also made it clear that he expects a raise in his next contract, which adds an interesting twist to the negotiations.

Predicted Outcome

Despite Glasgow’s desire to stay with the Lions and the team’s interest in retaining him, contract negotiations could be tricky due to his salary expectations. However, given Glasgow’s importance to the team and his contributions in 2023, it’s likely that the Lions will make a strong effort to re-sign him.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Prediction: Glasgow Re-Signs with the Lions

I predict that Graham Glasgow will ultimately sign a multi-year deal with the Lions that includes the raise he desires. The Lions understand his value to the team, and keeping him in Detroit would solidify their offensive line for the foreseeable future.

The upcoming free agency period will be crucial for the Lions as they look to maintain the strong offensive line that was instrumental to their success in 2023. Keeping Graham Glasgow in the fold would be a significant step in the right direction for the team’s continued success.