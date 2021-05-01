Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes says he is prioritizing long-term deal with Frank Ragnow

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions recently announced they are picking up Frank Ragnow‘s fifth-year option but according to GM Brad Holmes, that is just the beginning.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft, Holmes spoke to the media and he said that signing Ragnow to a long-term deal is a priority.

“It’s extremely important. We already view him as a long-term piece and he is a foundational piece because Frank is a guy that plays the game the right way,” Holmes said. “He’s everything that we look for and what we want as a Lion. I’ll never forget when it first got announced that I got the job, Frank reached out immediately. I told him, ‘Man, huge fan of you and you play the game the right way.’

“So, very important to get it done. Not going to comment on timetable right now — that would be a little bit premature — but we’re not sitting back and waiting on that one.”

It sure is refreshing to have a general manager and head coach who get it.